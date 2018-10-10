Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will miss part of Princess Eugenie's wedding.

To keep up to date with all things royal, make sure you head to our Royals Hub. It’s a blast.

The more we learn about Princess Eugenie’s wedding plans, the more we wish we could have been invited.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Eugenie and her soon-to-be husband Jack Brooksbank’s wedding will be a matrimonial festival of sorts.

It’s not uncommon to have a “recovery brunch” after the big day, but Princess Eugenie’s day-after will be a full-blown after-party with a festival theme.

Yes – their wedding will basically be a non-stop party spanning two days and if that’s not goals we don’t know what is.

“There will be dodgems and funfair rides, coconut shies, lots of food stalls, loads of cocktails, Bloody Marys for the hangovers and a festival vibe,” a source told The Times.

It’ll follow the previous day’s packed schedule including the Windsor Castle ceremony, a lunchtime soiree AND an evening reception at Royal Lodge.

We hope the guests have prepared their hangover cures well in advance.

But two very high profile guests might not need their Berocca at the ready.

It turns Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will miss the after-party altogether (which we think sounds like the best part of the whole event, to be honest).

Why?

Well, because they’ll be en route to our shores.

The couple will begin their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji the Monday after the wedding, which means they’ll need to leave London on Saturday – the same day as the after-party.

We are obviously super excited for them to arrive in Australia – and you can check out their tour schedule here – but missing a party to sit on a plane for 22 hours sounds rough. Royal life, eh?

While royal fans won’t be able to see much of Eugenie and Jack’s private receptions (damn) — we’ll be able to follow along with the entire ceremony live from 7pm on Channel Seven at 7TWO on Friday 12 October.