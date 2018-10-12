The touching reason Princess Eugenie didn't wear a veil on her wedding day.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

As Princess Eugenie stepped graciously out of her Rolls Royce to mount the stairs of St George’s Chapel, wedding guests and viewers around the world were simply stunned by the royal’s beauty.

She wore a stunning Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos gown, complete with a plunging back and full skirt. Perched atop her head – her “something borrowed” – was the Queen’s emerald tiara.

But royal fans were quick to point out something traditional missing from the bride’s attire.

Just all the best-dressed guests at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. Post continues after video…

A veil.

And the reason the modern royal opted not to wear one will warm your heart.

In an inspiring move of body positivity, Eugenie’s backless dress sans veil was deliberately chosen to show to the world a single line down the very centre of her back – a scar from her struggles with scoliosis, imprinted on her body at just 12 years old.

#PrincessEugenie weds Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle. The bride wears designer Peter Pilotto and the Queen’s tiara. :crown::heart:#royalwedding pic.twitter.com/DytwRzkM34 — Arielle Tsoukatos (@arielletsoukat) October 12, 2018