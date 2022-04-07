The Queen, Prince Andrew, and the photos the Royals didn't want us to see.

On March 29, the Queen sat somber and teary-eyed at a memorial service for her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, aged 99.

The event was a belated celebration of Philip's life, as only 30 mourners were able to attend his funeral service due to strict coronavirus rules. Among the crowd were Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, military figures and more than 500 representatives from charities and other organisations the late Duke of Edinburgh championed.

But none of this really mattered, because there was one attendee that overshadowed the entire service.

As the Queen entered London's Westminster Abbey, she was escorted by her second, and disgraced, son, Prince Andrew.

Andrew resigned as a 'working royal' in 2019, months after his proximity to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced and following a disastrous TV interview about sexual abuse allegations.

Just weeks ago, Andrew settled a civil sexual assault case with a payout to his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

He was always intending to attend the memorial, but it had been expected that the Dean of Westminster would take the Queen to her seat, with Andrew following behind.

So, images of him walking arm-in-arm with his 95-year-old mother during a public appearance was always going to cause a stir.

That is an even bigger story now, because it has emerged that the world almost didn't see the photos.

The Royal family permitted only one media photographer entry to the memorial service, with their photos to be distributed to other publications and editorial photo supplier Getty Images.