Meghan and Harry: The hypocrisy of the royal family is unforgiveable.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



Hundreds of millions of people the world over will have just watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 90-minute 'tell-all' interview with Oprah.

It will be the watercooler discussion for days.

There will be headlines and front pages, op-eds and body language experts. No doubt Piers Morgan will write a column with lots of capital letters and disparaging nicknames for Meghan. Others will dissect the interview for comparisons to Princess Diana and applaud the couple's 'bravery'.

Video via CBS.

There are, of course, plenty of very valid conversations to be had in regards to the Windsors, the privilege and power they hold and the British press and its treatment of Meghan.

But ever since the Oprah interview was announced, the response has perplexed me.

It's everywhere, it's inflammatory, and it's caused the royal family to come out on the defensive with the Queen's television address and an inquiry into Meghan's 'bullying' of staff announced in the days since.

But Prince Andrew is right there.

He's always been right there.

This Harry and Meghan drama is entertaining, for sure. 'Rich, untouchable family airs its dirty laundry on TV' has the promise of a pretty good Netflix drama series.

But have we lost perspective?

No one in this situation is accused of committing a crime.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Image: 60 Minutes.