Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail. Now, she's asking to be treated like "wealthy men".

It has been nine months since Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on charges that she recruited teenage girls for her boyfriend to sexually abuse.

Now, Maxwell has been charged for the first time with sex trafficking of a minor. The new federal indictment added a fourth girl to the allegations, saying she was sexually abused multiple times by Epstein between 2001 and 2004 at his Palm Beach, Florida residence, beginning when she was 14 years old.

The indictment said Maxwell groomed the girl to engage in sex acts with Epstein through multiple ways, including by giving her lingerie and hundreds of dollars in cash and by encouraging the girl to recruit other young females to provide "sexualised massages" to Epstein.

The news comes after a US judge rejected the 59-year-old’s third request for bail.

Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of sex trafficking. Image: Getty.

Last month, Maxwell proposed a $US28.5 million ($A36.8 million) bail package and offered to renounce her British and French citizenships if freed. However, the Manhattan judge said the former socialite remained a "significant risk of flight" and that no conditions would reasonably assure she would actually show up in court - with her trial scheduled for July.

Following the court’s decision, Maxwell has tried to argue that her confinement is sexist.

“The truth is that wealthy men charged with similar or more serious offenses, many of whom have foreign ties, are routinely granted bail so that they can effectively prepare for trial,” the filing, written by a member of Maxwell’s legal team, reads according to Miami Herald.