MAFS: "The Big Fat Sex Lie"

Sometimes we think MAFS couldn’t possibly get juicier but then it turns around and surprises us.

This week, Ivan called out the experts after he’d had enough of their intimacy questions. And all we’d like to say is...Trish, we told you so.

Speaking of Ivan, he was absolutely heartbroken when Aleks didn’t jump for joy at the plate of meat and one breadstick he put together for their date.

And in other news, the dinner party lived up to its usual dramatic standard and exposed both a big sex lie and a cheating scandal.

Clare & Jessie Stephens are here to share their gut feelings on what went down...

This episode was brought to you by the deliciously delightful Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Clare Stephens

Producer: Leah Porges

LINKS:

Read all our MAFS Recaps here...

CONTACT US:

