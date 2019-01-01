News
MAFS: "The Big Fat Sex Lie"

mamamia recaps

a day ago · 16 minutes



Sometimes we think MAFS couldn’t possibly get juicier but then it turns around and surprises us.

This week, Ivan called out the experts after he’d had enough of their intimacy questions. And all we’d like to say is...Trish, we told you so

Speaking of Ivan, he was absolutely heartbroken when Aleks didn’t jump for joy at the plate of meat and one breadstick he put together for their date.

And in other news, the dinner party lived up to its usual dramatic standard and exposed both a big sex lie and a cheating scandal. 

Clare & Jessie Stephens are here to share their gut feelings on what went down...

This episode was brought to you by the deliciously delightful Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Clare Stephens

Producer: Leah Porges

LINKS:

Get the latest reality TV recaps news by joining our Recaps newsletter... https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Read all our MAFS Recaps here...

Ep 1: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap/ 

Ep 2: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-amanda/

Ep 3: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-hayley/

Ep 4: http://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-tash 

Ep 5: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-ivan/

Ep 6: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-michael-stacey/ 

Ep 7: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-stacey/

Ep 8: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-dinner-party-hayley/

Ep 9: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-hayley-david/

Ep 10: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-who-left-married-at-first-sight/

Ep 11: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-hayley-and-david-sex/

Ep 12: https://mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-mikey-tash/

Ep 13: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-tash-amanda/

Ep 14: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-2020-hayley/

Ep 15: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-2020-cheating-scandal/

Ep 16: http://mamamia.com.au/mafs-2020-poo-toothbrush 

Ep 17: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-hayley-david/

Ep 18: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-lizzie/ 

Ep 19: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-steve/

Ep 20: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-mishel/

Ep 21: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-mishel-steve/

Ep 22: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-lizzie-seb/ 

Ep 23: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-aleks-ivan-heartbreak/

Ep 24: http://www.mamamia.com.au/aleks-ivan-sex

CONTACT US:

Bring the lols in our Facebook group, MAFS Lols... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1613407402085696/

Send us an email at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call us on the podphone at 02 8999 9386.

Love the show?  You'll find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

MAFS: "The Big Fat Sex Lie"

16 minutes  ·  a day ago



MAFS: The New Couples No One Asked For

18 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2020



MAFS: The Pooey Toothbrush Has Its Moment

17 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2020



MAFS: One Bride Down, Nine To Go

12 minutes  ·  19 Feb 2020



MAFS: We've Got Our First Dinner Party Injury

16 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2020



MAFS: When You Realise On Your Honeymoon That You Hate Your Wife

18 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020



The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

17 minutes  ·  19 Sep 2019



The Bachelor: Sexual Chemistry and Hometown Dramas

19 minutes  ·  12 Sep 2019



The Bachelor: Moon Baths and Bitter Rivalries

13 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2019



The Bachelor: Plan B and The Dark Horse

20 minutes  ·  29 Aug 2019



The Bachelor: Bachie Baths And Best Friends

18 minutes  ·  22 Aug 2019



The Handmaid's Tale: The Land Of Milk And Honey

16 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2019



The Bachelor: The One With Flowery Language

14 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2019



The Handmaid's Tale: You Are The Gender Traitor!

19 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2019



The Bachelor: We Need To Talk About Nichole

14 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2019



The Handmaid's Tale: The Pen Is Mightier Than The Sword

18 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2019



BACH CHAT:"It's Showtime B*tches"

21 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2019



The Handmaids' Tale: We're Going To Need A Bigger Boat

29 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2019



The Handmaid's Tale: Save The Children

20 minutes  ·  18 Jul 2019



The Handmaid’s Tale: Martha, Jezebel, Handmaid, Wife.

25 minutes  ·  11 Jul 2019

