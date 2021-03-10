This post deals with suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced divisive talk show host Piers Morgan was leaving Good Morning Britain, following controversial remarks he made about Meghan Markle.

On Monday's episode, Morgan and his co-hosts discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. And during the conversation on-air, Morgan disputed Markle's claims she went to Buckingham Palace for help, after she started experiencing suicidal thoughts.

"Who did you go to?" he said. "What did they say to you? I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report."

In response, Morgan's co-host Alex Beresford called out his ongoing attitude towards Markle.

"I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle," Beresford said. "You've made that so clear a number of times on this program. A number of times. And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."

Morgan then stormed off the show's set.

Watch the moment Piers Morgan stormed off Good Morning Britain.



Video via ITV

Following Monday's episode, ITV faced enormous criticism, and later that evening, they released a statement announcing Morgan would not be returning to the breakfast show.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," the statement read.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Piers Morgan has appeared to have an issue with the Duchess of Sussex for many years now.