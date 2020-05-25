Pete Evans' dangerous ideas were confined to his social media. Now they're on mainstream radio.

Since Pete Evans departed Channel Seven earlier this month, his social media feed has become a hotbed of inflammatory commentary.

In between peace sign and rainbow emojis are comments like “intriguing” and “What do you think?” and hashtags including “#nevergofullscience”, plus alarming theories about COVID-19, social distancing and vaccination.

A quick look through Evans’ Instagram account shows posts questioning the needs and effectiveness of vaccinations and the safety of 5G, as well as anti-Bill Gates, media and government memes – and that’s without even diving deeper into the links he shares, such as one to a video in which British conspiracy theorist David Icke refers to the current health crisis as “a fake pandemic with no virus” and ties COVID-19 infections to 5G antennas. (If that name sounds familiar, that’s likely because he’s the man who alleged that the world is secretly run by giant, shape-shifting lizards.)

Among the most bizarre of Evans’ posts was one to his Instagram stories that claims we’ll soon see media articles about celebrities being diagnosed with coronavirus, but secret “code words” will reveal the truth.

That truth?

US President Donald Trump is in charge of an investigation into a global paedophile ring involving political and Hollywood elites. Evans’ post alleges that the media will mask the arrests of “certain high-profile people” for “major crimes against humanity” by reporting they have been forced to isolate due to coronavirus.

And of course there was the $25,200 fine he copped after he promoted a $23,000 light machine (available for sale through his website) as a treatment for coronavirus.

For the last couple of weeks, Evans has made media headlines for these views.

But articles on most mainstream media sites, like here on Mamamia, have reported Evans' posts as exactly what they are; bizarre conspiracies - and have included fact checking to point out the dangerous implications of his claims.