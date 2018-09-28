The disturbing reason the internet is urging Ariana Grande to dump Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande hasn’t had an easy year.

From the recent death of her ex-boyfriend rapper Mac Miller to an uncomfortable incident at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, things have been tough.

And now, to make matters worse, the internet is urging the 25-year-old singer to split up with her fiancé Pete Davidson.

Earlier this week, the Saturday Night Live comedian sat down for an intimate interview with Howard Stern.

From masturbation to his sex life to Bill Clinton – no topic was off limits. But it’s fair to say Pete’s comments have got Grande’s fans riled up.

And honestly, we don’t blame them.

not a big ariana stan but THIS IS NOT WHAT WE ARE DOING SHE DESERVES SO MUCH BETTER PETE DAVIDSON IS A DISGUSTING HUMAN BEING IM SICK pic.twitter.com/wYOP2W0XUT — ????????????????◞ ̑̑ (@trqco) September 28, 2018

Last month, Bishop Charles Ellis III was accused of inappropriately groping Grande after she performed at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

Fans were furious, calling out the inappropriate behaviour using the hashtag #RespectAriana.

On the other hand, Davidson said he felt sorry for Bishop Ellis.

“It’s not cool and I feel really bad. We both don’t think that was intentional,” he told Stern.

“He’s a really tall guy, she’s very little. He was trying to be funny. He did a stupid joke, he’s a pastor. He did a shitty joke, broadcast it on TV. Shitty situation… I feel for that guy.”