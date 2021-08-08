On Saturday night, Patty Mills lead the Boomers to bronze, scoring 42 points himself in the final game - a career high for the 32-year-old.

It was the first time Australia has won an Olympic medal, of any colour, in the men’s Basketball program.

"I don't know whether to cry, laugh, smile - there are a lot of emotions," Mills, who earlier became Australia's first Indigenous flag bearer at an Olympic Games opening ceremony, told Channel Seven after their win. "For us older guys who've been through a lot, for the younger boys that have come into this, they really understand now what it means to be a Boomer and hopefully the rest of the country does as well."

Flag bearers Cate Campbell and Patty Mills lead their team Australia out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. Image: Getty.

The four-time Olympian is one of Australia's most celebrated athletes. But let's talk about who Patty Mills is off the court.

Patty Mills' charity work.

Whilst Patty Mills' NBA teammates are known for their fast cars and often faster lifestyles, the Australian basketball player is renowned for his long history of charity work.

In July 2020, amid the growing Black Lives Matter movement, Patty Mills announced he would donate "every cent" of his $1.5 million NBA salary to social justice causes back home in Australia.

Specifically, his salary would go towards Black Lives Matter Australia, Black Deaths in Custody and the 'We Got You' campaign.

"I'm playing in Orlando because I don't want to leave any money on the table that could be going directly to black communities," the San Antonio Spurs player explained at the time.