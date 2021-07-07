The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday July 8.

Australia appoints first Indigenous flag bearer at an Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Basketballer Patty Mills says he's overwhelmed to be Australia's first Indigenous flag bearer at an Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Mills and four-time Olympic swimmer Cate Campbell will carry the nation's flag at the July 23 ceremony to open the Tokyo Games.

Mills says it's difficult to digest the enormity of the honour.

"It's obviously an absolute honour and a privilege and it's so iconic that it's going to be hard for me to wrap my head around this moment," Mills told reporters.

Your Australian Olympic Team Flag Bearers for Tokyo 2020.



Congratulations Cate Campbell & @Patty_Mills 👉 https://t.co/mgXfXg4qIA #TokyoTogether pic.twitter.com/tLGGfij7X8 — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) July 7, 2021

"It's about identity, it's about being proud of who you are and really showing that and being passionate about that."

Mills said there had been no discussions about also carrying the Aboriginal flag at the ceremony, but he would take one to Tokyo.

Campbell is the first female swimmer to carry the flag at an Olympic opening ceremony.

"Honour and privilege have been thrown around a lot ... I wish that the English language had a few other words that could fully express just the real sentiment and emotions that I am feeling right now," she told reporters.

"It has absolutely blown me away ... honour and privilege will have to do in lieu of something else."

For the first time, the International Olympic Committee has decreed that a male and female carry the flag of each nation at the ceremony.

NSW virus spread may prompt harsher rules as Sydney lockdown extended.

Harsher localised restrictions could be introduced for communities in Sydney's southwest if COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly in the area, the NSW premier has warned.

Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday announced the lockdown orders governing five million people in Sydney and its surrounds would be extended for a week - until at least July 16.