ASK HOLLY: My partner doesn't want to marry me. Why do I care?

Dear Holly,

I need some advice about being in a relationship but not married.

For context, my amazing partner and I have both been married before and both have children from those marriages. We own a house together, are navigating the Brady Bunch combined household, and recently got a silly little dog who is "our" baby together.

My dilemma is that he is totally opposed to getting married again. Holly, how do you navigate not being married but in a "serious" relationship? I always get asked questions if we are married or not, and feel like our relationship is not viewed as serious or as valuable because we are not.

I know that it is probably just social pressure and expectations, but I am also a bit of a romantic and love the idea of standing in front of my family and friends and declaring that this is my person, I pick this one!

Thank you,

"Single" Lady x

------

Dear "Single" Lady,

Greedy, greedy, greedy.

Imagine being lucky enough to find love again with a wonderful man with the same taste in silly little dogs, who will love you and your kids and still you want... more?

I'm joking, of course. That's my advice column equivalent of when the cooking show judge says "That's disgusting!... Disgustingly good!" Clumsy, isn't it? Apologies, I'm building tension.