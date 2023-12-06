Does your partner pass the viral ‘orange peel’ test?

Question for you: Would your partner hop out of bed to get you a glass of water? Or pick you up from work because you forgot your umbrella?

Because apparently, true love is actually just about a peeled orange. Well, according to a new theory at least.

If you have no idea what I'm talking about, allow me to explain. While there appears to be a few different iterations of the viral TikTok trend, the 'orange peel theory' is the idea that your partner's ability to perform small acts of service suggests you're part of a healthy relationship.

These simple tasks — from charging your phone to making your breakfast — are supposedly like peeling an orange.

While you might be perfectly capable of doing these things yourself, these small acts of kindness apparently signal positive feelings of trust, security and comfort.

The hashtag has racked up millions, upon millions of views, with people discussing if their significant other peels an orange for them without having to ask — or if they rarely perform these little gestures unless they've been asked.

Wanna dig a little deeper?