From clean noses to quick labours: 18 things movies and TV always get wrong about parenting.

Okay, you guys - so, apparently parenthood portrayed in movies and TV shows is VERY different from real life? SHOCKED AND CONFUSED.

If you're anything like me (black belt in karate, stunt driver etc.) you've just been basing what being a parent was going to be like solely on how it’s shown on television and movies. Yes?

Well, turns out we're in for a massive surprise, because it really fckn AIN'T IT.

For example, apparently a cab pulling up just in time to take you to the hospital after your water broke unexpectedly at a party is in fact NOT as common as we all thought (?).

And this kind of s**t really seems to grind people's gears. Like, A LOT.

We asked the Mamamia community to tell us some of the things TV shows and movies always get wrong about parenting. And hoo boy - did they deliver.

1. The baby is always just chilling awake in the cot or bassinet.

You know in movies when the mum takes a FULLY AWAKE newborn baby into "their room" to "put them down for a nap", and comes back in like 20 seconds like it was NBD?

Look, I don't have a baby but I'm told this *rarely* happens.

2. The houses are always so... clean.

The houses. They're always completely spotless. I don't even have to have kids to know that this is BS. And if the kid is actually 'playing' with something, it's like one wooden block toy that looks boring as s**t. CAN SOMEONE GET THIS KID SOME LEGO.

3. Kids never have mismatching clothes on.

Okay, here's the deal. Unless it fits with the storyline, the kids in movies and TV shows are always pristine. Their clothes are clean (new clothes every day - there's never a double-up), their hair is brushed and they look really well-groomed and tidy.

In real life, this is not a thing. Like, ever.

Usually by the time tiny humans hit their twos and threes, they're not really down for you getting to pick what they wear. They want to make their own choices on what they get to wear. And they WILL destroy the clothes in, like, five seconds flat.