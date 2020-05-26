"Why are you wearing a bra?" The 9 things TV shows and movies always get wrong.

After what feels like seven months of isolation, it’s fair to say we’ve all watched a lot of TV show and movies. And in between binge-watching the latest Netflix series and rewatching our favourite movies one too many times, we’ve come to notice some… mistakes.

Small mundane mistakes that don’t actually happen in real life.

From ridiculous sex scenes to people not saying “goodbye” during phone calls, movies and TV shows are full of unrealistic scenarios that never play out off-screen.

And it seems to bother a lot of people.

So much so, that one Twitter user by the name of ‘Dr Daddy Trejo’ asked her followers to share the smallest things in movies that annoyed them the most.

“For me it’s the women NEVER getting up to pee after sex and women in fight/action scenes not putting their hair up,” she wrote.

And of course, the people of Twitter delivered.