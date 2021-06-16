'I wanted a relaxed, epidural-free birth. I ended up with a traumatic vacuum delivery.'

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week, registered nurse Heather shares exactly how she brought her daughter Charlie, now one, into the world.

I like to think of myself as quite a chilled person.

For every list and to-do list I have for myself, I am equally as cool with not ticking anything off those lists.

For example, I have a list of "Things to pack in Charlie’s daycare bag" sitting on my coffee table, and she has been to daycare four times and I haven’t looked at the list since I wrote it.

So, when it came to birth plans, I was open to jotting down everything imaginable - from what breathing strategy I wanted to use to what colour I wanted my LED fake candles to be.

HOWEVER, I decided to not have a birth plan. I didn’t even know what half of the birthing terminology meant, and as someone who doesn’t give birth a whole lot, I knew I wouldn't be able to plan something I had no idea about.

I let super chill Heather take over and just “go with the flow”, and the baby would just slide on out while I drank a cup of tea and the time was right.

After talking with one of my fellow pregnant friends about how capable we are and what boss b**ches we would be if we birthed without pain relief, I decided “you know what, let’s do it. Let’s go epidural-free”. So that was the jist of where I wanted to leave my birth plan.