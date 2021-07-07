'Wtf am I watching.' A very honest recap of Netflix's Sex/Life.

We begin with a woman sexy dancing in a nightclub.

A handsome man - who she refers to as 'boyfriend' in case the viewer was confused (they were) - takes her by the hand and leads her to what can only be described as an objectively public area. They start kissing passionately, and in the space of a few moments he has exposed both her vagina and her breasts to the club's patrons.

But, in a twist that has never been used before in television, it turns out it was just a dream.

In the current day, the woman, whose name is Billie, is the mum of a newborn (I don't believe we ever learn her name??) and a toddler named Hudson. Her life looks something like this:

HOW DO U LIVE WITH SUCH CLUTTER. Image: Netflix.