"I wish I'd been less busy": 20 women share their single biggest regret about parenting.

"I wish that I had resisted the urge to make everything a life lesson. And enjoyed getting to know who they are, less who I was trying to make them."

"I wish I had trusted my gut better, I knew I had a problem feeding my first but everyone kept saying I just had to get used to breastfeeding. Three months of pain, bleeding and tears I finally got diagnosed properly and got a solution. My gut feeling has generally been right about most things to do with the kids."

"The only thing I would change would have been making them do more around the house by way of cleaning and cooking as they got older. They've both been self-sufficient living out of home, but when they moved out I just wished I'd done a bit more to prepare them."

"I spent the whole time worrying about routine and sleep and eating. I wish I had let my babies sleep on me, in my bed. I wish I had played on the floor with them instead of cleaning/cooking. They are so big now and I miss those little people and what seemed so important then, I now know just wasn't.”

"Right now I wish I’d been as diligent about filling out the baby book for daughter number two (now 23) as I was for daughter number one (now 26 and pregnant with our first grandchild). We pulled everything out the other day and there are all these perfect entries for our first child's favourite food, first outings, personal notes etc for the whole first year. Opened our second child's book and the first month is done pretty well, then it looks like I just went 'meh'. She was not impressed by my 'it’s different second time around' explanation."

"I wish I had not sent my firstborn to school when she was four. I was acting on the advice of others who said it would be fine. Although she is fine and will be in the future, she would have had a much easier ride through school if she had started as a five-year-old instead."

"[I] felt so much pressure to breastfeed and was doing so terribly at it. My mum never had milk come with all three kids, so I was so excited that I had milk. My daughter was lazy and would latch but then get bored so not drink enough. Pumping produced bugger all milk... Once I melted the pump on the stove sterilising it I ran to the supermarket for formula. Broke down in tears in the aisle until a lovely mum came and helped me and mix fed for a few months. It was the best thing ever... A fed baby is better than anything."

"I was so focused on working, buying a house, cleaning the house etc that I didn’t take the time to be. Be with them. Be in the moment. Be a Mum who adored her boys."

"I wish with my second set of children that I could have devoted as much time to them as my first but four kids working full time was hard to share the attention around evenly. I was so tired with toddlers and teens. With my first batch, I regret being so hard on them and myself as a first-time mum trying to get it all right. We should have kicked back and ate ice cream for dinner more."