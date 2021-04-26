"Mr Brad Pitt, it's so nice to meet you." The 14 biggest moments from the 2021 Oscars.

It's finally happening.

It's been a long year. We've had various stages of lockdown. A brief period where we sang to each other from our balconies and decided we were the virus, a longer period where we hoarded toilet paper and yelled at each other at Bunnings, and an even longer period where we ordered too much UberEats and questioned the direction of our lives while re-watching The Office... again.

It was a bleak year with no international travel, no celebrities having cute lil' encounters backstage, and no inspirational speeches.

But now they're back.

We finally have our first real life, big frilly dress-wearing, emotional speech-giving ceremony.

I mean, we're still on the couch, eating UberEats and re-watching The Office, but this is a start.

This year's ceremony could be described as Oscars-light, and it feels a little bit like a high school graduation ball, but I like it.

Here are the biggest moments from the 93rd Annual Academy Awards:

Emerald Fennell won Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman.

Regina King opens the ceremony, announcing the winner for Best Original Screenplay. She's wearing a dress that could best be described as 'dystopian frill neck lizard feminist icon'.

Emerald Fennell aka Camilla Parker Bowles aka Nurse Patsy from Call The Midwife wins for Promising Young Woman, and so she bloody should considering she filmed the movie over 23 days while she was seven months pregnant.

"He's so heavy, and he's so... cold," she says at the beginning of her speech about the little gold man named Oscar.

Fennell goes on to say that she hasn't prepared a speech but she did look over one she'd written when she was 10 years old.

It was mostly about her thanking Morris from Saved from the Bell who was her imaginary boyfriend at the time.

True.

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson become the first Black women to win the Oscars for makeup and hairstyling.

In a historic first, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson become the first Black women to win the Oscars for Best Makeup and Best Hairstyling for their work on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.