Glittery golds and non-stop frills: Every single look from the Oscars 2021 red carpet.

It's Oscars day!

Today, Monday, April 26, 2021, marks the 93nd annual Academy Awards and this morning (well, evening in the US), our favourite celebrities walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Now, out of all the awards shows, the Oscars are the biggest. The Golden Globes, SAG Awards, BAFTAs have all been leading up to this one night.

This year, nominated films include Promising Young Woman, Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Judas and the Black Messiah. And nominated actresses include Carey Mulligan, Viola Davis, Frances McDormand and Andra Day.

Aside from the actual awards ceremony, we've been most looking forward to the red carpet fashion.

Since red carpets were cancelled for most of 2020, it's been a while since we've seen our favourite celebrities gathered on the same stretch of red velvet in glitzy gowns. While they dressed up and took photos at home instead, it just wasn't the same.

This year, there are a variety of looks. You'll see some classic black dresses, bright, bold ensembles, and of course, many sequins.

So without further ado, here are all the looks from the Oscars 2021 red carpet.

Margot Robbie on the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.