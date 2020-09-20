This documentary about a man falling in love with an octopus is exactly what we need in 2020.

I can't pinpoint the exact moment I became heavily invested in the relationship between a South African man and a female octopus.

Maybe it was the first time she touched him with her suction-capped arm.

Perhaps it was when he placed his head in his hands as he recounted the time a shark attacked her.

It could have been when he hand-fed her and watched her slowly heal after the attack.

All I know is by the end of the 85-minute documentary, I was bawling my eyes out and I needed to tell everyone I knew about it.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix's My Octopus Teacher. Post continues below.



Video via

I rushed to my group chats and told them it was imperative they drop everything immediately and watch My Octopus Teacher on Netflix. Trust me, I said, as they laughed at me and concluded that 2020 had finally broken me.

I posted a PSA on Instagram. I only just stopped short of running through the streets of my suburb, asking everyone I saw if they had watched the love story between a middle-aged man and a sea-dwelling creature yet, and if so, would they like to have a three-hour conversation about it?

Over the next few days, I watched as more of my friends and colleagues, and random people I follow on social media, recommended the documentary themselves.

Oh they know, I whispered to myself, they understand. They get it.

That's the impact My Octopus Teacher has on you.

The documentary, which dropped on Netflix last week, follows the story of renowned nature filmmaker Craig Foster.

In 2010, Foster, severely burnt out and suffering from adrenal fatigue, began free-diving in the waters off the Western Cape of South Africa, where he lived.

He was searching for something to give his life meaning, to shake it up, to make him feel alive again.

Then one day during his dive, he found what he was searching for in a small, speckled, purple octopus.

When he first saw her she was crouched at the bottom of the seafloor. She had covered her tiny body with shells and other ocean debris in an attempt to camouflage herself and hide from predators.