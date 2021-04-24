From Promising Young Woman to Nomadland: Exactly where to watch this year's Oscars nominees.

The Academy Awards are finally here.

After being initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Oscars nominees will gather on Monday for the biggest awards show of the year.

Following a year like no other, the 93rd annual Academy Awards are set to look a little different.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the United States, the audience has been capped at just 170 people.

As for the awards themselves, most of the nominated films were released on streaming services, as well as in cinemas, meaning many of the films are available to watch from home right now.

So, ahead of the Oscars on April 26, here's where you can watch the nominees for Best Picture, including Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman and Chloé Zhao's Nomadland.

Nomadland

Image: Searchlight Pictures.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Nomadland is an American drama starring Frances McDormand.

After Fern (McDormand) loses her husband and her life savings in the Great Recession, she decides to travel across the United States, living in a van as a modern-day nomad.

Where to watch: Nomadland is currently playing in cinemas across Australia. It's coming to Star on Disney+ on April 30.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.