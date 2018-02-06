The best dating show on TV tonight is on AFTER Married At First Sight.

Just in case you didn’t have ENOUGH reality TV to watch tonight, what with Married At First Sight, I’m A Celebrity and My Kitchen Rules, I have another show to add to your list.

It’s on immediately after Married At First Sight and it’s the best dating show on TV right now. (Sorry, MAFS!)

Called One Night With My Ex, it’s First Dates meets Ex On The Beach… but even better (and without the fake tans and bikinis).

The premise is simple - couples who are no longer together are reunited in a hidden camera-filled apartment for 24 hours, in which they must answer the big questions about their relationship, both the good and the bad, and address why they broke up.

Think "Did you cheat on me?" and "Have you slept with anyone else since we split up."

At the end, they must decide whether they want to give things another try or end it for good.

It's raw, confronting, relatable and entertaining - and the situation that many of us have often dreamed about having with that ex.



