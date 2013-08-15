An interview with Patrick from beyond the grave.

By LUCY ORMONDE

So it’s been a big week for Offspring fans.

BIG week. There have been a lot of ugly, messy tears, a few sickies from work, a little bit of wearing black out of respect.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve spent around seven days counting down for the next episode. I know it’s just a TV show, but I need to know that Nina’s going to be OK. I want to believe that Billie’s going to be back to normal. And I hope that the Proudmans will rally together.

Anyway, I just spent the past 15 minutes and 57 seconds speaking to Patrick Matt Le Nevez from Offspring (excuse me for a second while I pick myself up off the floor) asking him what’s it’s been like to be the man that everyone’s talking about this week.

MM: Have you been surprised by the reaction to last week’s show?

It’s been a funny surprise. I didn’t expect it to be this big but in saying that, I’m also kind of honoured that people are grieving for Patrick. I thought it was such a beautiful episode last week. I watched it with fresh eyes and thought Asher (Keddie) and Kate (Jenkinson) were just phenomenal. We had our biggest audience of the year and it’s a real testament to those two actors – they were brilliant.

MM: Have you been out and about this week? Have you been approached by any fans?

(Jokes) I’ve been walking around with a box of Kleenex just in case.

I was working up until the weekend on another film on the Gold Coast and I just got back to Melbourne in the middle of this ‘Patrick Storm.’ It’s been a little bit overwhelming – but in saying that it’s also been really nice to see that Patrick and the show have touched a chord with people.

MM: I went on Facebook this morning and told Mamamia readers that I was interviewing you today. The one thing they really wanted to know was ‘whyyyyy??’ So, in terms of why you’re leaving Offspring – was that a decision you made or did you find out Patrick was dying when you read the script?

It was a mutual decision. We announced last year that we were doing another two seasons. I’ve never done a television series before so it was a long commitment for me to be away.

I live in LA at the moment and Offspring brought me back. I’ve been trying to chase up some opportunities in LA for a little while now so to do another two (seasons) was a little bit tricky. So they started talking to producers about the future of the show and they came up with the finale of killing off Patrick. At first I was a little sad and a little shocked for the character because he is so close to me.

It really is a family. I feel so close to all the crew and all the cast on Offspring. It’s been a wonderful experience. But, in saying that, the show is going from its fourth season into its fifth and we can’t just keep giving the same story lines because people will switch away.