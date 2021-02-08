Here's why you're getting pimples on your vagina.

So, you've noticed some weird-looking bumps on your vagina and now you're freaking out and doing the ol' stress-induced Google at 1am. What fun!

Your crazed search history probably looks something like this: WTF do vagina pimples mean? Can you squeeze them? What if vagina pimples have no head? What's normal and what's not? What can I use on vagina pimples? CAN YOU USE ACTIVES ON YOUR VAG?

Watch: On the topic of staring at your vagina, how well do you know your lady garden? Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But look - not every bump on your vagina is a major cause for concern. Like, they can be anything from a pimple to a skin infection, and they're actually super common. So, no need to stress.

To save yourself from spending hours staring at your vagina and asking WebMD a lot of confronting questions, it's good to know what pubic area bumps to look out for.

We hit up OB/GYN Dr Nicole Stamatopoulos and dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald, and asked them everything we want to know about vaginal bumps and pimples and how you can prevent them.

Listen: Here's why Chrissy wasn’t phased by her vagina flash at the 2016 AMAs. Post continues below.

Important thing we must say: The bumps we're talking about in this article are the ones you might notice on your external genitalia. So, we're talking about pimples and bumps ON the vulva (not inside the vagina). Kapeesh? This might also help clear up any confusion when you're talking to your doctor.

What causes vagina pimples?

"Pimple-like lesions affecting the vulva (external parts of the female genitals) can result from a number of different causes," confirms Dr McDonald.

But as we mentioned before, vaginal pimples are super common and you'll no doubt encounter them at some point in your life.

"A bump or lump in the perineal area does not mean there is anything wrong with you," adds Dr Stamatopoulos. "Often it is not as obvious as we think it is, and that's because it is such a sensitive area and it magnifies the concern."