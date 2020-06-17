The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. It looks like Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins has a new girlfriend.

Two years after confusing precisely... everyone on The Bachelor, Nick Cummins has reportedly found himself a new girlfriend.

In case you need a refresher, back in 2018, Cummins aka 'The Honey Badger' flew his final two contestants, Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman, over to New Caledonia before choosing neither of them and fleeing to another country. Yep, it was… a lot.

But now the 32-year-old has reportedly found love again with Sydney socialite, Alexandra George.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Cummins is spending lockdown with George in Seal Rocks on the mid-north coast of New South Wales.

The pair have recently shared photos of themselves spearfishing on Instagram.