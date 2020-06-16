9 months ago, Australia fell in love with Ciarran Stott. Tonight, he might break our hearts.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Approximately nine months ago, Australia fell in love with a British man in a leopard print necktie.

Our love was really cemented thanks to a bunch of grapes, and not a lot else, and our hearts broken when he left our lives (and Angie Kent's, but also... ours) on a very sad episode of The Bachelorette.

Months later, Ciarran Stott is about to reappear on our TV screens for Bachelor in Paradise, sans neck tie, but once again covered by grapes, and we are just a bit excited.

This is everything we know about him, ahead of the show's premiere.

On Angie and Carlin.

Mamamia spoke to Ciarran ahead of Paradise's premiere on Wednesday, and he said he was sad to hear about Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt's recent breakup.

"I chat to Carlin every now and then but yeah, a bit sad for them," he said. "I wish them well with what they want to do."

Ciarran said he occasionally thought about his exit from The Bachelorette following the death of his grandmother. At the time of his exit, he thought he could've been the one to make it to the end.

"But I didn't," he reflected, "So I can't really dwell on it anymore."

Instead, he was looking to have a bit of fun on Bachelor in Paradise, "give it a crack and see what happens".

Bachelor in Paradise.

Ciarran told Manchester Evening News he was actually a bit worried about how Australia will react to his BIP appearance, and uh oh...

"I don't regret anything but when Bachelor in Paradise comes out, I probably won't get the best edit ever," he said.

"I think I'll go from the sweetheart of Australia to the bad boy of Australia so that won't be good.

"It's called Bachelor in Paradise but I went on and it was like Ciarran in Paradise. Every girl took me on a date and I was absolutely loving it."

Ahead of Paradise's premiere this week, Mamamia asked Ciarran why he thought Australia's perception of him may change. Did he act differently on Paradise? We received a very cryptic answer.