"My face literally felt like a baby’s bum." 24 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

From high-end goodies to brilliant budget buys, we need to talk about so many new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products we are loving sick.

Here you’ll find reviews of the most exciting beauty products that launched in August, as well as the cult products we’ve fallen back in love with.

So sit back, get your debit card ready and enjoy.

"After hearing so much about the power of Vitamin C, I knew it was time to invest in some. I read plenty of reviews and decided to choose this La Roche-Posay one. So far I'm obsessed with the consistency - it's a little sticky but not too much and it absorbs really nicely. My skin has definitely evened out over the past few weeks of using it. I can't wait to see the results in a few months." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.