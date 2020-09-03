20 women share the one product that’s made the biggest difference to their skin.

Now more than ever, the beauty industry is rapidly evolving and constantly releasing fresh products and innovations - which means many of us are trying new things every few months.

And occasionally, there's something that does wonders.

You might notice it makes your skin more even, adds a sought-after natural glow or stops that 3pm oil slick. Whatever it may be, it's something you repurchase because it noticeably works for you.

For these 20 women, they found a product that truly made a difference to their complexion.

And so you get the most out of it, we've categorised their product recommendations according to their skin type. Handy!

Combination skin.

Image: Paula's Choice.