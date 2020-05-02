KELLY MCCARREN: 'At 32, I thought by the end of the year I'd want kids. Now everything has changed.'

I muddled my way through my twenties.
I wasn’t one of those super successful humans who knew what their dream job was and started leaping their way up the corporate ladder, barely out of a degree they DEFINITELY didn’t just wing with an aloof attitude.
I wasn’t ticking anything off a bucket list, travelling to a bunch of cool destinations and making friends all over the world.
I wasn’t going to the sickest parties, having a bender every weekend without a care in the world.
I wasn’t even buying a property with my partner and settling down to have a baby at 27, despite my plans as a wide-eyed 20-year-old.
Instead, I jumped from career to career, never quite finding my feet. I also jumped from boyfriend to boyfriend, never alone and travelling to wherever they wanted to go on holidays. I was shy, I had no confidence, I got monstrous hangovers (which put me off partying a lot), I lived paycheck to paycheck, and I made APPALLING fashion choices.
Now at 31 (32 later in the year), I feel like I’ve finally hit my stride in life. I’m doing work I love and am good at.
I’m earning money and have travelled more over the past three years than in my entire life. I’m comfortable with who I am and I’m finally at a stage where I can easily go to a party by myself and not feel paralysed by fear at introducing myself and making friends.
I’m confident, a ball of fun, my hangovers are manageable, and I finally know how to dress for my shape (most of the time).
I’m having more fun than I’ve had my entire life, yet I live in a constant state of anxiety about my ticking biological clock. Given how many of my girlfriends have faced fertility issues, it’s something that is constantly on my mind because I worry that I’ll FINALLY be ‘ready’ one day and it will be a struggle.
The worry about fertility is totally there for me and I'm putting the pressure on myself. Hubby said he's happy to try just so one of us breaks the 'tie'. But, is that a good enough reason to have kids? I don't know...I want to go to someone's graduation one day and have family Christmases so I guess I need to have a family for that? But then, nothing in the first 5 years of a child's life really interests me. 🤷♀
I think we'll try for one, make sure it's not a spoiled brat somehow and try and make it manageable. And if we can't naturally or with minimal intervention, we won't and we'll live overseas or have an adventure. I don't want it enough for IVF. I think iso has shown me that who you live with and your relationships are so important - and my career and experiences are 'good enough'. I don't need brunch all the time and I'm sure I could get used to once every month or two instead of every weekend. I've definitely done some cool stuff and I'd like to do more, but I think for the travel bugs out there that's never going to go away.
I don't know if that's helpful, but I hear you and you're not alone.
PS I love You Beauty and how honest and candid you are. It's refreshing.