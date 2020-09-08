Got uneven skin tone? There's a cult natural range with vitamin C that's changing the game.

﻿﻿

As we move into spring, the seasonal change and being indoors more often can leave our skin feeling a little lacklustre.

If you've also got uneven skin tone, you might find yourself reaching for vitamin C products to bring that long-lost glow back to your skin. (I know I have.)

Yep, you know what I mean - dull spots or patches that make an unwelcome visit on your face. So much fun.

You've probably seen a few skincare ranges with vitamin C as a key ingredient, but some have harsh and unnatural chemicals too. In fact, slathering harsh chemicals on your face to try achieve a more radiant, even complexion can do more harm than good if you're not exactly sure what you're putting onto your skin.

That's why Andalou Naturals' Brightening range is the perfect example of a high-performance cult natural skincare range that addresses concerns like uneven skin tone and pigmentation, all while using potent, vitamin C-rich ingredients that pack some serious punch. Oh, it's cruelty-free too.

Andalou Clementine + C Illuminating Toner. Image: Supplied

According to a recent trial*, 86 per cent of people saw a more radiant and luminous complexion, while 73 per cent saw a more even skin tone and reduced pigmentation in 28 days when using Andalou's Brightening Range.

It's been so high in demand that the famous Brightening Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Face Mask, which Mamamia reviewed back in April, recently sold out on their website (it's back now, thankfully). While they can't make their pumpkins grow any faster, if you can't get it online you can also get it from your local Chemist Warehouse or Priceline.

You've probably seen the Andalou's Brightening Range popping up on your Instagram, with model Natalia Kalinowski, author and lifestlye influencer Sjana Elise Earp, and model and lifestyle influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews, all singing its praises.