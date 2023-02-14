Tami Stronach was 10 when she filmed The NeverEnding Story. Grown men camped outside her house.

After all, if you can appear in just three minutes of a film and yet become unforgettable, then I'd say you're doing something right.

But after the popular movie was released 39 years ago, Stronach disappeared from our screens. So what happened to her, and where is she now?

Stronach beat out Poltergeist's Heather O'Rourke to nab the role.

As a young child, Stronach lived in Iran, where her Scottish father and Israeli mother met and married (after 48 hours!). In 1979, the family had to move to Tel Aviv in Israel after the Iranian Revolution. From there, they moved to the UK, before settling in Berkeley, California.

It was here that Stronach excelled. She threw herself into musical theatre classes and was actually on stage performing when a casting agent for The NeverEnding Story saw her and asked her to audition.

Stronach arrived at the audition in "piglet makeup" because she was rehearsing a play. "I showed up at the audition with really heavy grease paint and big black lines on my face," she told Vice in 2021.

"Everybody else looked really polished. I think I had an advantage in that I was just completely naïve. I had no idea what I was auditioning for."

The audition process was gruelling, requiring numerous rounds. In the end, she won the role over several other young actors, including Poltergeist's Heather O'Rourke (O'Rourke died in 1988, aged just 12).

Stronach and her mother flew to Bavaria in Germany, where they remained for three months while The NeverEnding Story was filmed.

"We shot in chronological order, and by the time I came back to do my second scene, my real teeth had grown in a lot. So, [director Wolfgang Petersen] was like, 'Just don't smile. Just do little gummy smiles, a little lift of the lips.' You can see in the second scene, my mouth significantly shrinks in size," she revealed.