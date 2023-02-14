Tami Stronach was 10 when she filmed The NeverEnding Story. Grown men camped outside her house.

There are two scenes that stay with you when you watch 1984's iconic kids' film The NeverEnding Story - one, the scene where Atreyu's horse, Artax, sinks into the Swamp of Sadness (dear god, the TRAUMA), and two, the scene where the Childlike Empress pleads with Bastian to say her name in order to save Fantasia.
"Call my name! Bastian! Please! Save us!"
Even typing that gave me the shivers.
Watch the heart-wrenching scene from The NeverEnding Story below. Post continues.
The child actors in The NeverEnding Story are phenomenal, arguably none more so than the Childlike Empress, played by 10-year-old Tami Stronach.