"All I wanted was for her to be remembered." The true story that inspired Steel Magnolias.

It’s unlikely we’ll ever in our lifetime see Daryl Hannah, Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton, Sally Field and Julia Roberts gathered in a hair salon talking about boys, dropping pearls of Southern wisdom and exchanging witty repartee as they go. But it happened once, in the 80s, in a little film called Steel Magnolias that is forever in our hearts.

Watch the official trailer for Steel Magnolias below and bask in the glory of the enormous hairstyles. Post continues after.

Thirty years ago today, the epic cast and their comically large hair took to the silver screen for the film adaptation of a stage story we’ve found ourselves quoting for decades to come. And for those who haven’t seen it, you’ve probably picked up and adopted a quote here and there without even realising.

Come on, you’ve DEFINITELY heard Julia Roberts’ iconic line “I would rather have 30 minutes of wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special” thrown around in conversation at least once in your life.

And also this:

The film revolves around six small-town Louisiana women who regularly catch-up at a local beauty salon to gossip about the latest goings-on. On its surface, it is what most would unequivocally categorise a chick flick, but in actuality it's a tale of the power of female friendship in the face of tragedy. One which mirrors the true story of the sister of its creator, Robert Harling, who penned the original stage version about his sister Susan, who died of complications from Type 1 diabetes.