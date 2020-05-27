By 2008, Jamie Lynn Spears had found fame like her superstar sister. Then, she gave it all up.

When you hear the name Spears, you usually think of Britney Spears, no?

Between her isolation dances to ex Justin Timberlake’s bangers and accidentally burning her gym down with a candle (our greatest fear), the Grammy-winning singer is having a moment.

But turns out, so is her younger sister.

After a decades spent out of the spotlight, Jamie Lynn Spears is back on our TV screens in the show set to be Netflix’s next bingeworthy rom-com success, Sweet Magnolias.

WATCH: Check out the trailer for Sweet Magnolias below, post continues after video.

The 29-year-old plays Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young nurse who has an affair with the town doctor Dr. Bill Townsend – played by another familiar face, American Pie actor Chris Klein. The result? A messy, small town divorce and a baby on the way.

Noreen finds herself the subject of gossip, something Spears can relate to – from being a child star and the younger sister of the world’s biggest pop star, to living through a highly-publicised teen pregnancy.

Keep scrolling to find out what the younger Spears sister has been up to away from acting, and why she’s decided to return to the small screen.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ career: From Zoey 101 to a country music album.

If you were a teenager in 2005, or parent of one, and had Foxtel, you’ll remember Spears played Zoey Brooks on her hit TV show Zoey 101.

Spears was 13 when she took on the role, although she was no stranger to the celebrity life thanks to her sister’s fame. Before getting her own show, she had a cameo role in the Britney Spears film Crossroads, and appeared on Nickelodeon’s All That sketch show.

After only three seasons, Zoey 101 ended in 2008. At this time, Spears disappeared from the spotlight.