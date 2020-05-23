Here's where all the hot guys from your favourite teen movies are now.

The early 00’s – the era of Von Dutch trucker caps, frosted lip gloss, low-rise jeans and Juicy Couture. When Britney and Justin were the ‘it’ couple and we danced away to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera at clubs and parties.

It was also the time of the teen movie – where cheerleaders, jocks, proms and high school sweethearts dominated our screens, not to mention the often very wholesome ’00s hotties, with their spiky hair and chiselled jawbones.

Here are the top seven babes from your favourite noughties teen movies and where they are now.

Watch: 90s kids, remember these? Post continues below.

Video by Mamamia

Chris Klein – American Pie

Chris Klein starred as the forever sweet Christopher Russell Ostreicher, or Oz, in the 1999 film American Pie. He also appeared that year in the film Election.

Since then he starred in Here on Earth, American Pie 2 in 2001, We were Soldiers, Rollerball, Just Friends, American Dreamz and American Reunion in 2012.

Most recently Klein has taken on the role of serial killer Cicada in the fifth season of superhero TV series, The Flash.