Here are 5 of the best Netflix TV shows and movies to watch right now. You're welcome.

Looking for something new to watch on TV? Aren’t we all.

There’s nothing worse than getting to the end of a really great, all-consuming TV series, or realising you’ve exhausted your list of movies to watch.

Then, there’s the fear of wasting your time on something really average, because you can’t get those hours back.

But don’t fret, because we’ve rounded up five of the best new TV shows, movies and documentaries out on Netflix this May.

From chick-flick to sci-fi, and crime drama to comedy, give these Netflix offerings a watch.

1. Wine Country.

What is it?

Wine Country is a Netflix movie based on friendship, getting older... and wine.

When a group of longtime girlfriends go to California's Napa Valley for the weekend to celebrate their friend's 50th birthday, tensions from the past boil over. Hilarity ensues. (Watch the trailer below.)

Video by Netflix

Who's in it?

Who isn't in it? Wine Country stars Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Emily Spivey, just to name a few.