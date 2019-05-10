"I watched Netflix's brutal new show The Society and now I'm terrified of teenagers."

If there’s one thing I’ll never tire of it’s watching TV shows where hot adults pretend to be teenagers in life or death situations.

And it appears I’m not the only one, as it’s a formula that has always worked well for TV networks and streaming services such as Netflix, with shows like The 100, Riverdale and Pretty Little Liars appealing to an immense adult audience just as much as it does to teen viewers (in some cases, even more).

The latest entry into the dark teen drama world is The Society, a ten-part Netflix series that centres on a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to an exact replica of their wealthy New England town after going on as senior school camping trip. In this strange new town, there is no trace of their parents to be found and they are left alone to figure out what the hell has happened as they try and cobble together a new type of social structure. A structure which at first is pretty much based on their high school cliques.

Netflix has billed the new series as a modern twist on the classic Lord of the Flies tale, where a group of British boys are stranded on an uninhabited island and their attempts to govern themselves leads to disastrous and deadly consequences.

While The Society does attempt to emulate this narrative, like most teen dramas of this ilk, it blends more deadly societal concerns with a hefty dose of schoolyard politics, lusty romances and the desire to fit in.

This is where the series gets a tad Gossip Girl like…until you remember that the stakes are a little higher here and brutal death, rather than social exile, is the real threat.