Recently, I fell in love for two whole hours.

Now, I’m sure some people will shake their heads and say that it’s just not possible to fall in love with a movie, but to those people, I would say “you just haven’t found the right rom-com yet, when you know, you just know”.

Top End Wedding, the new Australian romantic comedy co-written by and starring Australian actress Miranda Tapsell, is less of a movie about a girl ‘getting’ the guy and more a true love story, a celebration of Australian culture and a look at what it’s really like to reconnect with your home and your family after you’ve ventured off into the wider world.

Miranda Tapsell plays ambitious corporate lawyer Lauren, who is living in Adelaide and angling for a huge promotion with her brilliant yet domineering boss Hampton (Kerry Fox), her future at the company is all contingent on her ability to woo a new set of high profile clients in a big meeting, which she does, but only after breaking her heel and practically falling into a basket of doughnuts.

Straight away we know that Lauren is a leading lady who can handle herself in high pressure (and high sugar) situations.

While incessantly ignoring calls from her mum in Darwin, Lauren rushes home to celebrate with her boyfriend Ned (Gwilym Lee) who ends up dropping down on one knee and proposing, instead of filling her in on his own drastic career change from that day. With only 10 days to pull off the wedding before she dives into her new job, Lauren jumps on a plane with Ned to Darwin so she can get married in her hometown.

However, when the soon to be newlyweds land in Darwin they are greeted by Lauren’s distraught dad Trevor (Huw Higginson) because her mother Daphne (Ursula Yovich), has taken off on an unspecified journey of self-discovery.

Then it becomes a race against the clock to both pull off the wedding and find Lauren’s mum.

Take a look at the trailer for new Aussie rom-com Top End Wedding.