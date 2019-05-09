Just 7 of the worst Netflix movies you should definitely not watch if you value your time.

There’s nothing better than curling up on the couch in your PJs in front of a sappy Netflix movie.

You know, the kind you probably wouldn’t tell many people you actually enjoyed.

But sometimes, while on the quest to fall into a beautifully-cast rom-com that allows you to completely switch your brain off, you find yourself knee-deep in actual sh*t.

We’ve all been there. Thinking we’ve found a hidden Netflix gem that turns out it wasn’t “so bad it’s kinda good”, it was just plain… bad.

It makes us angry.

Those long minutes of our lives we’ll never get back.

A waste of our precious Saturday nights in.

It’s the worst kind of disappointment.

“Just switch it off,” we hear you say.

Someone needs to watch these terrible movies for the benefit of those who haven’t yet fallen victim.

We consider it a public service.

So without further ado, here are even Netflix movies we strongly urge you to avoid:

1. LOL

Oh, Miley.

And OH, Demi.

A remake of the popular 2008 French teen drama of the same name, Demi Moore and Miley Cyrus play mother and daughter in a film about ~teen angst~.

Miley’s bratty character Lola, who documents her life in an online diary of sorts, can’t decide whether she’s in love with her best friend or not. And also some of the girls at school are mean.

Basically, it's a movie about Lola texting a lot, fighting with her mum and liking boys. It's like a very long, boring episode of Gilmore Girls but nowhere near as endearing.