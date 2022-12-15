'Australia was a turning point.' The biggest revelations from Harry and Meghan part two.

The second instalment is officially here.

Netflix's six-part documentary series, Harry and Meghan has been dominating group chats and news bulletins for the last week – and for good reason.

It was billed as "the other side" of perhaps the world's most high-profile love story, promising to lift the lid on why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to leave the monarchy and all the drama that occurred as a result.

And in the first three episodes launched last week, we were privy to plenty of juicy details – including a *very* interesting recount of the first curtsy Meghan did for the late Queen, Meghan's strained relationship with her half-sister and father, and even Harry talking about one of the "biggest mistakes" of his life.

You can read Mamamia's part one recap here: 'I see the texts, and I squeal.' A very honest recap of Netflix's Harry and Meghan.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus, the docuseries has feature interviews with the Sussexes, their friends, colleagues, and a handful of choice commentators, as well as footage and photographs captured by the couple themselves.

The final three episodes are now available for the world to see, and they predominantly focus on what happened after Meghan and Harry married and left the British monarchy. And let's just say that plenty happened...

Watch the trailer for the second instalment of Harry & Meghan. Post continues below.