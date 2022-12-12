There’s no one more annoying than the most loved-up couple in the family.

Destiny.
That’s why Prince Harry married Meghan Markle.
Last Thursday, Harry spoke from his couch in Montecito and tossed all of the other marriages in the royal family into the basket marked “Settled”.
“I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit in the mould,” he said. “As opposed to someone who perhaps you are destined to be with.”
While you're here, watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on falling in love. Post continues after video.
Top Comments