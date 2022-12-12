There’s no one more annoying than the most loved-up couple in the family.

Harry was destined not to take a sensible bride. Not to marry a university sweetheart after a long, cautious courtship, like his brother. Not to marry a nice girl from work, like Uncle Edward. Not to marry (checks notes) the mistress he’d been cheating on his wife with for a decade, like his father.

We all know a Harry. The person who’s starting the dance floor at a wedding every weekend while waiting for their lightning strike. The person who doesn’t seem short of options, in fact, regularly brings perfectly charming dates as offerings to the friend group, but never quite makes a choice. The one who looks at the coupled-up contingent with something like pity on their face.

Yeah, I want what you’ve got, but you know, I really don’t want what you’ve got.

Think of Hugh Grant in Notting Hill. Only Julia Roberts would do.

And why not? If I was Prince Harry, with all the perks but none of the responsibility of being royal, insanely rich and really quite good-looking, only Julia Roberts would have done for me, too. Or Idris Elba. But in the absence of either of those, you know who would have been absolutely PERFECT? Meghan Markle.

Beauty and energy and intelligence and just enough of a reckless streak to make her want to jump into things she doesn’t understand and the confidence to believe she can figure it out along the way.

Whatever was on Prince Harry’s now-famous list of traits for a desired partner, Meghan ticked every box.

What was beyond clear from Harry & Meghan was that this was a “great love story”. In fact, Harry told us so, at least once, and a very important part of having a great love story is telling everyone that yours is the great love story.