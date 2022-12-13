Content warning: There are spoilers in this article for Harry & Meghan.

There is a scene in Netflix's recently released documentary series Harry & Meghan which shows an old clip of Meghan being interviewed for Hello! Canada. The clip is from 2015, a year before she meets the Prince, falls in love, gets engaged, gets married, does a royal tour, apparently causes havoc for the institution, steps away from royal duties, moves back to the United States, buys a mansion, does that Oprah interview, has two children, does a podcast that doesn't do too well (much to the glee of her naysayers), generates too many headlines to count... and deigns to tell her own story in a documentary series. How very dare she. Tut, tut, tut.

But before all that, back to 2015. The interviewer asks Meghan what song picks her up ('How It Feels To Be Free' by Nina Simone), who the fiercest female character on television is (Olivia Pope from Scandal), and whether she would pick Prince William or Prince Harry.

"I don't know," Meghan responds with a shrug of her shoulders.

"Harry," the interviewer suggests, laughing. [On another note, this interviewer would likely tell the story of how she predicted one of the biggest romance stories of all times to pretty much everyone she knows.]

"Harry? Sure," Meghan says.

Cut to the present Harry and Meghan watching the clip and their reaction. They find it amusing.

"Honey, I'm sorry. I of course choose you," Meghan tells Harry with a smile.

"It just again shows how little you knew," Harry says. "And look at how far we've come."

It's just one little innocent scene from their show. But like with everything Harry and Meghan do, this molehill has now become a mountain.