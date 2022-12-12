A theory about the curtsy: The 14 seconds in Harry and Meghan no one can agree on.

"I remember, we were in the car, driving, and he’s like, 'You know how to curtsy, right?' And I just thought it was a joke."

Here, Meghan reenacts the curtsy – the kind you might see in a medieval film, where a loyal subject prostrates oneself in front of Her Royal Highness.

It is a rare moment of self-deprecation that I found endearing. Here is an American making fun of her absolute naivete upon meeting the Queen of England. The subtext is “I didn’t know what I was doing” – and I believe her.

But Meghan's retelling occupies only the right-hand side of the shot. To her left, is a man who has only ever known a life in which he curtsies in front of his grandmother. A man born into a family where one's role and status is established at birth, his family tree a complex web of power relations. It's absurd. But it's his absurdity.

Who among us has not woken up as an adult, glanced around at our family and thought “well, elements of this are more dysfunctional than I realised”. That does not mean we do not love the complicated characters that make up that family. But it means some have to make a choice: to participate in that dysfunction, to try and address that dysfunction, or, finally, to leave the dysfunction behind.

The last option, a choice that many don’t necessarily make but are forced into, is a pain I cannot begin to imagine. Harry, of course, falls into that camp.

I do not see Harry as a man who hates his family. While he will criticise the institution to which they belong, the tabloid circus that stalks them, and where their allegiances lay when he felt his most vulnerable, I refuse to believe his intention is to destroy the lives of his father and brother.