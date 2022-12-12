A theory about the curtsy: The 14 seconds in Harry and Meghan no one can agree on.

All I can think about is the time Meghan made a joke about a curtsy and Harry refused to laugh.
The scene lasts for fourteen seconds.
It involves a hyperbolic curtsy. A glance between a married couple. And a 38-year-old former Prince who remains mostly expressionless.
pic.twitter.com/XxZazIpNx7. Meghan is rightly making fun of the fact that she was asked to bow & curtsy to another human being in an act of respect. The whole idea in 2023 is completely preposterous— Equality for all (@italianirish81) December 8, 2022
The moment takes place in episode two of Harry and Meghan, the highest-rating UK Netflix release of the year.
Meghan is telling the story of meeting Queen Elizabeth for the first time. The year was 2016 and the pair had been dating for a short time.
There are two things she confesses early. The first is that she assumed the external pomp and ceremony of the royal family, the waves and the titles and the curtsies, would not extend into their private lives. Behind closed doors, she figured that 'Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, officially Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith', was surely just… 'Grandma', right? (Wrong).