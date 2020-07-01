Search
'Um. Jaja Ding Dong is a bop!' The 23 best reactions to Will Ferrell’s chaotic Eurovision movie.

Will Ferrell’s Eurovision movie dropped on Netflix last week. And you best believe Twitter has some feelings about it. 

For those of us who haven't seen it yet (and are apparently missing out), the film delves into the mystifying and glittery world that is Eurovision by following the story of small-town Icelandic musicians Lars (played by Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (played by Rachel McAdams) who take to the global music competition to sing their original song, 'Volcano Man'... which is just as bizarre as it sounds. 

The feel-good comedy also stars familiar faces Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato. 

Watch the incredibly random trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Post continues below.


Video via Netflix.

But despite the strange storyline and wonderfully outrageous costumes, viewers said the movie was surprisingly... good.

In fact, many went so far to say it was the "best movie this year". Yep, really. 

Here are all the best reactions to Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Ok #EurovisionMovie is the best thing I’ve seen recently! Totally wasn’t expecting to love it, laughed, cried, made me incredibly happy. Well done!!

— Sarah Stephen (@Sarah_Stephen) July 1, 2020

Everyone needs #EurovisionMovie in their life right now.

— Allison Barry (@AllisonLBarry) July 1, 2020
Just watched #EurovisionMovie and if you liked, or even remember, Zoolander 2 then you’re in for a real treat.

— Sean McClain (@SeanRayMcClain) June 30, 2020
If you didn’t cry at the end of #eurovisionmovie obviously you haven’t been quarantining as hard as the rest of us. 🤷🏼‍♀️😂

— Ryan Michelle Webb (@MrsRyanWebb) July 1, 2020
Dan Stevens is in #EurovisionMovie that’s all that needs to be said. pic.twitter.com/UrCJQ5FzS9

— Kayleesi (@KaylaLovesShoes) June 30, 2020

If you haven’t seen Eurovision on @netflix, go do it now. Right now. Genuinely a feel good comedy and “Husavik” is an instant classic. Best movie this year. #EurovisionMovie | #FireSaga pic.twitter.com/CXtcK79k58

— Ian (Envy) (@IanEsports) July 1, 2020
It will never be enough!! I only want to watch #EurovisionMovie again!! #JaJaDingDong #Netflix.

— Jochen Profit (@ProfitJochen) July 1, 2020

Have you watched Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga? Let us know what you thought in the comments below.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is streaming now on Netflix.

Feature Image: Netflix/Twitter@AllisonLBarry

