He was called onto the court by legend John McEnroe, who was interviewing 36-year-old Federer after the game, and things... Well, things got weird. GLASS CAGE OF EMOTIONS weird.

First Ferrell, ahem Burgundy, thanked "John McIntosh" for the introduction, making Federer wince.

Then proceeded to ask Federer if he feels like a 'gazelle'. Fair question, considering the way he moves on the court.

"Maybe. Maybe not. Don't they get eaten in the end?" Federer replied.

"Not if they're fast enough," Ferrell declared.

Then, it was Federer's appearance put under Pulitzer-prize-winning scrutiny.

"Quick question, Roger. You're 36-years-old, you seem ageless. Are you a witch or a vampire?"

McEnroe wanted to know "Which was better?" and Federer wasn't too keen on either.

"A vampire is probably better," Ferrell confirmed for all those wondering at home.

Ferrell asked about Federer's dietary habits, in a way only that anchorman would.

"There's a rumour in the men's locker room that you love coming to play down here in Melbourne and your secret to fitness is you only eat wombat meat," Ferrell asked. "Is that true?"

"That is untrue," Federer said.

"Have you ever tasted wombat meat?" Ferrell fired back.

"I have not. Should I?" Federer said, looking genuinely concerned for the wildlife of Australia.

"It is delicious. The national food of Australia," Ferrell responded.