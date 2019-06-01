Winter is here and so is couch-potato weather.

Helping us relish in this ‘staying-in’ season is an all-star June lineup due to drop on Netflix. It’s a month particularly ripe with documentaries and true crimes series like The Alcàsser Murders and season 2 of The Confession Tapes, with the serious also being balanced with more comedic additions like Crazy Rich Asians, Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome [sic] and the new Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler comedy, Murder Mystery.

The entire series of Glee is also available for bingeing as are some classic favourites like Save the Last Dance, The Witches and The Girl on the Train.

For a hilarious film that just dropped on Netflix, consider watching Always Be My Maybe, trailer below.

Video by Netflix

Here are the top-five releases, with some other new and noteworthy additions, set to hit the streaming service this month.

Happy bingeing!

1.The Alcàsser Murders – June 14

This four-part true-crime documentary unpicks one of Spain’s most notorious and unsolved triple murders.

In 1992 three teenage girls, Miriam García Iborra, Antonia “Toñi” Gómez Rodríguez and Desirée Hernández Folch were kidnapped while hitchhiking to a nightclub, and their bodies were discovered 75 days later, with signs of rape and torture. 25 years later, Miguel Ricart, has been charged for the crime, but police believe more perpetrators were involved.

The Alcàsser Murders aims to unpick the horrendous crime, detailing exactly what happened on the night the three girls were abducted, and what has come of the police investigation since.