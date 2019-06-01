Ali Wong's Netflix movie Always Be My Maybe has been dubbed 2019's When Harry Met Sally.

Boy meets girl, boy and girl have a thing, boy and girl go their separate ways, only to be reunited many years later.

It’s a classic rom-com trope that features in the likes of When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride and Grease. And it also happens to be the premise behind comedian Ali Wong‘s new Netflix movie, Always Be My Maybe. (Yes, the title is a nod to Mariah Carey’s 1995 R&B anthem, ‘Always Be My Baby’. So, good luck getting that song out of your head.)

Always Be My Maybe is about childhood friends and one-time college lovers, Sasha Tran (Wong) and Marcus Kim (Randall Park) who are re-united as adults. Sasha a successful celebrity chef, while Marcus is a wannabe musician in a band named Hello Peril who earns a living working at his dad’s aircon repair business. A chance meeting 16 years later brings them together, and they gradually re-kindle their friendship, with a few bumps along the way.

One of those said bumps is randomly, and most delightfully, a 15-minute appearance by Keanu Reeves, who plays a caricature of himself and spends most of the scene attached to Sash’s side (and mouth), much to Marcus’ horror.

Watch the trailer for Always Be My Maybe right here:

Video by Netflix

The film, which has been described as a modern day When Harry Met Sally by its director Nahnatchka Khan, is already being praised for its diverse cast, both in ethnic background and age — Wong is 37 and Park 45. And also for celebrating Asian American characters, without the narrow cultural cliches.

It’s also down-right funny. The film was a two-year collaborative effort between producer and writer, Wong (Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife) and her co-star Park (Fresh Off the Boat, Ant-Man and the Wasp) and fellow writer, Michael Golamco.

Not even a day after its release, Always Be My Maybe has already got the Twitter tick of approval, with Keanu Reeves’ appearance scoring many a dedicated shout-out.