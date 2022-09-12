What Narelda Jacobs wants people to know after the Queen's death.

Four days on from the Queen's death, Narelda Jacobs says Indigenous Australians would have liked to see more change during the monarch's seven decades on the throne.

Speaking on Studio 10 on Monday morning, the journalist and proud Whadjuk Noongar woman shared her father, who was an activist and reverend for the Uniting Church, met with the Queen four times before she passed.

"When my dad met with the Queen those four times, and Prince Philip, they knew full well that plans for a treaty were afoot, as there were treaties in New Zealand and also in Canada. But what did they do?" she asked rhetorically.

"That's the source of the frustration."

Watch: Narelda Jacobs speaks about the Queen's death on Studio 10.



Video via Channel 10.

Referring to a photo of her dad receiving an MBE [Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire] award from the Queen in 1981, Narelda said the picture symbolises, "that the Queen knew the struggles of First Nations people, she knew about the trauma that would have been experienced from colonisation".

"That [photo] symbolises to me, the sovereign, the Queen, the highest authority, and a man who... has been working tirelessly his whole life to have the sovereignty of his First Nations people recognised."

Narela Jacobs dad receiving the MBE from the Queen in June 1981. Image: Channel 10.