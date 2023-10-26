'My wife gave birth. I secretly let my mum meet the baby before hers.'

The ideal family is hard to come by, and sometimes even the ones we do choose still aren't what we hoped for.

Especially when we enter a new relationship. We envision a peaceful, harmonious connection when it comes to our in-laws but sometimes, for whatever reason, that isn't always the case.

Enter: Reddit. A land of boundless problems, unhelpful advice and a whole lotta complaining... Which is why it's our favourite late-night app to scroll.

Last weekend, a post went viral on the platform after a concerned husband asked the Reddit Forum "Am I The A**hole?" (they usually are, friends) if he was in the wrong after an argument with his wife.

The 23-year-old man, whose 25-year-old partner had just given birth to their newborn daughter, wrote about an argument that involved his own mother.

"My wife and I got married last year, and just over a week ago, we became parents to a beautiful little girl. She comes from a single-parent family and was raised without any siblings by her mother," he began, before adding he gets along well with his mother-in-law and their tight-knit family.

"I, on the other hand, come from a large family, with five siblings, and both my parents raised me. My mother absolutely adores children and loves having them around. Every grandchild she has, she treats like her own," he continued. "However, my mother and my wife don't get along very well. They are respectful in each other's presence, but they don't have a strong connection. My wife made it clear that she didn't want my mother to visit us in the hospital, which I understood, given my mother's enthusiasm, especially with new grandchildren."