"You don't love your children!" After we had kids, my in-laws targeted me relentlessly.

One good thing that’s come from Meghan and Harry’s departure from the Royal Family and their recent interview with Oprah, is it’s made so many of us all realise that even though they’re royals, they’re not that different from the rest of us who’ve had issues with their own families at one time or another.

And with all the good they can bless our lives with, there’s also a fair amount of drama and toxicity that's pretty standard in a lot of families.

I’ve been with my husband for over 15 years and I can tell you, there were times where I’d have happily packed my bags and left as a result of my husbands’ family, if I didn’t value my marriage vows much as I do.

Prior to having kids, all was pretty much well.

My in-laws lived interstate, so we didn’t see each other often. When we did, it was just for special occasions and that was it.

They embraced me, and I them. I was happy we were from the same ethnic background and shared similar family values. We all had a really good foundation for a respectable relationship.

It was only when and my husband and I had our first child that things began to change.

When we moved into our new home, my in-laws brought a couple of mattresses on their first visit - and from then on they would turn up to our home whenever it suited them, sometimes staying for weeks at a time.

I didn’t mind that they were too enjoying their grandchild, but I slowly started to feel claustrophobic on their visits.

My second child came along soon after the first and I just wasn’t coping with the sleepless nights dealing with a new baby and a demanding toddler.

I was fast heading down the path of postnatal depression without realising it.

Their visits ended up being more of a hindrance, as I was trying to be the diligent daughter-in-law by cooking for everyone and keeping polite conversations going, always trying to have my smiley face on (my father-in-law got offended that I didn’t say goodnight happily one night, even though I was taking a restless baby to bed).

One day my mother-in-law even brought my sister-in-law’s washing over for me to do, because I was 'at home all day' and she worked, unlike me (even though she didn’t have a husband or kids).

Their visits started to add to the weight of being a mum of two babies.

At the time, I was too scared to tell my husband how his parents were making me feel because they were his family and my parents gave me the stern advice not stir trouble by saying anything.